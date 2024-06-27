Blog

Brush fire near Magic Mountain quickly put out 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon near Six Flags Magic Mountain had forward progress stopped prior to the arrival of firefighters, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials. 

Personnel were called to the 26100 block of Magic Mountain Parkway at 1:24 p.m. on Thursday, according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at 1:32 but forward progress had already been stopped, he added. 

Dubbed the Maria Fire, Sanchez said it was approximately an eighth of an acre in size. 

No injuries were reported and no structures were reported as being threatened. 

Six Flags Magic Mountain is located at 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway. 

Tyler Wainfeld

