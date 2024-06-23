Brush fire quickly extinguished 

A 1-square-foot by 1-square-foot brush fire was quickly extinguished on Saturday afternoon in Canyon Country by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

First responders received reports of a brush fire on the 13400 block of Davenport Road in Canyon Country and it was dubbed the Harold Incident.

Upon arrival, there was a 1-square-foot by 1-square-foot fire that was quickly extinguished, said Imy Velderrine, supervising fire dispatcher with the Fire Department.

Approximately 30 units responded to the incident, according to the PulsePoint app. Although the fire was quickly extinguished, personnel remained on the scene moving the mulch around to ensure no fire would break out, added Velderrine.

No injuries were reported.