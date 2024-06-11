Brush fire quickly stopped near Golden Valley Road  

L.A. County firefighters quickly handled a 10,000-square-foot brush fire near the intersection of Newhall Ranch and Golden Valley roads on Tuesday morning.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, according to Luis Garcia of the L.A. County Fire Department.

Garcia said firefighters received the call at 10:39 p.m. and were at the fire within three minutes.

Dan Watson/The Signal.

The fire’s progress was stopped around 10:50 a.m., according to Kaitlyn Aldana of the L.A. County Fire Department.

The westbound lanes of Newhall Ranch Road from Golden Valley to Santa Clarita Parkway were closed during the emergency response.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of about 11:20 a.m. to mop up and make sure the area was safe.