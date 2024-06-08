‘Call and Response’ exhibition to be held until June 15 

From June 1 to 15, residents can stop by the multipurpose room at the Friendly Valley Community United Methodist Church for the curated exhibition titled, “Call and Response.”

Artists Sandra Hamilton from Scottsdale, Arizona, Elizabeth Marcel from Los Angeles, Robin Baerg from Canyon Country, Stephen Meadors from Newhall and Beverly Wooley from Newhall have their pieces on display, according to curator Georgia Love.

According to Love, the name “Call and Response” came about due to her gratitude toward the five artists who agreed to have their work showcased.

“The work was well received by our visitors. It is open: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m.,” Love wrote in an email to The Signal.

Hamilton combines photography of Southwest United States and clouds, digitally combining the two, Marcel designs clothing and has sold her pieces to celebrities, Baerg photographs hiking trails in Santa Clarita, Meadors specializes in Southwest landscape photography and Wooley paints oil on canvas, with her piece being a portrait of her grandmother, a native Yaqui.

As a curator, Love did not want to feature her own work, but was later convinced by the artists to exhibit her oil canvases, as well as multimedia, torn canvas, gravel and glass.

“[There’s also] two small coastal landscapes by Dorothy Yepperson and an homage to New York artist Roger Kornbau, who passed away two years ago,” Love wrote. “We have a display of a crochet piece on the wall, one piece that’s 97 years old and one contemporary piece in recognition of … Helping Hearts and Helping Hands, who make blankets to benefit Project Linus.”