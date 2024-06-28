Child airlifted after suffering medical emergency  

A medical emergency that originated on the 22800 block of West Copper Hill Drive in Saugus resulted in a child being transported to Central Park and airlifted to a hospital on Friday afternoon, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

First responders were dispatched to the 22800 block of West Copper Hill Drive at 12:29 p.m. due to a medical emergency, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman with the L.A. County Fire Department.

The patient was then transported to Central Park in Saugus for a helicopter airlift to a hospital, he added.

Although he could not provide information on the circumstances regarding the medical emergency or the patient, according to observations on the scene, the patient suffering the medical emergency was a child.

No additional information regarding the well-being of the child is available.

Habeba Mostafa contributed to this report.