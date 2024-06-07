CHP officers arrest man after report of freeway shooting 

California Highway Patrol officers from the Newhall and Altadena stations arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after an off-duty deputy called in a report that he was shot at by a man driving a big-rig on the Interstate 210 freeway.

Jaime Emanuel Aguilar, 28, was arrested after a traffic stop near the Newhall Pass late Thursday night.

A law enforcement officer whose identity was not immediately available called 911 around 7:14 p.m. to report he was driving behind a suspect who had fired a gun at him from a blue tractor trailer.

The deputy reported multiple locations and the CHP officers found both vehicles east of the Interstate 5-210 freeway junction, according to Officer Josh Greengard of the Newhall area office.

Once CHP officers were in position, he said, they executed what officers call a “high-risk enforcement stop” due to the nature of the call, and the driver, Aguilar, was arrested without further incident.

A black handgun was found in the truck’s glove compartment, according to Greengard.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Aguilar was booked at the Pasadena Police Department after 9:30 p.m. and held in lieu of $1.25 million bail.