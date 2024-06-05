Circle of Hope to host Hoedown fundraiser 

News release

Get ready to dust off those cowboy boots and join Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center for its Hoedown for Hope barbecue and music fundraiser.

The hoedown is scheduled 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Gilchrist Farm, 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

The 21-and-over event is planned to feature live music from the G3 Band, barbecue, dancing and “a whole lot of farm-fresh fun and activities,” according to a Circle of Hope news release.

“From wine tosses to fortune telling, petting zoos to Jenga, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

The hoedown will also include a silent auction, with proceeds going to the organization’s programs and services supporting members of the community fighting cancer.

General admission ($59) includes barbecue dinner, live music and a variety of activities. VIP admission ($99) includes exclusive perks like early entry, priority parking, access to the VIP lounge, and a complimentary drink.

Tickets are available at www.circleofhopeinc.org/hoedown or by calling 661-254-5218. Circle of Hope Inc. was established in 2004 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity whose mission is to provide emotional, educational and financial assistance along with supportive wellness therapies to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community.