City, county to host fire safety event 

News release

As hot summer weather arrives, the city of Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County and public safety officials are urging residents to keep their families, pets and properties safe from wildfires this season.

To educate residents about the wildfire mitigation occurring in the community, as well as the dangers of fireworks, the Santa Clarita City Council along with L.A. County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, county Fire Department Deputy Chief Dennis Breshears and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez will host a multi-agency Summer Fire Safety Press Conference on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Towsley Canyon Trailhead, located at 24335 The Old Road.

Residents can tune into the city’s Facebook page to watch a live feed of the presentation.

The family-friendly event will feature nearly 400 goats, which are grazing the Rivendale Park and Open Space to reduce overgrown vegetation in areas designated as High Fire Severity Zones.

Additionally, there will be a variety of heavy machinery from the county Fire Department as well as vehicles from the SCV Sheriff’s Station for residents to hop inside and explore. During the event, community members will also have the opportunity to pet sheep and goats, and watch the Fire Department perform a water drop above the hillside.

The Summer Fire Safety Press Conference will also educate residents about the dangers of fireworks. Each year, fireworks start more than 1,600 fires and cause catastrophic injuries and even death. In the city of Santa Clarita, it is illegal to possess, sell or use fireworks including those that are labeled “safe and sane,” such as sparklers, snaps, smoke balls and any item that explodes.

To enjoy a firework show, the city encourages everyone to attend its annual Fourth of July fireworks show. As in years past, the show will take place at the Valencia Town Center parking lot at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street at 9:15 p.m. July 4.

For more information on local professional fireworks shows in and near Santa Clarita Valley, or details regarding firework regulations, visit SantaClarita.gov/Fireworks.