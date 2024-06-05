Community celebrates Santa Clarita Dodger Day 

And the community connections were plenty, as dignitaries from the city of Santa Clarita took the field for pregame ceremonies and attendees had the opportunity to bring home a collectible bobblehead depicting Tyler Glasgow — a Dodgers starting pitcher who is, fittingly enough, a Santa Clarita native and graduate of Hart High School.

Adding to the Santa Clarita-Dodgers-Hart connection even more, the 2024 Hart High School CIF championship-winning baseball team was invited onto the field for the pregame festivities as well.

Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin threw the ceremonial opening pitch, with his son Nathan serving as the catcher.

The Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 4-1.

Gallery: Photos courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita and the Los Angeles Dodgers.