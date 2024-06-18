Community invited to chamber Business Expo 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to the chamber’s annual Business Expo, scheduled 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The Expo is free and open to the public and attendees will have an opportunity to win prizes just by attending.

“The Expo serves as a wonderful opportunity to connect residents, business owners, and entrepreneurs to highlight our diverse array of businesses and support business growth throughout the Santa Clarita Valley,” Becki Robb, 2024 Chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in a news release. “Our Business Expo provides business with the opportunity of both business-to-business and business-to-consumer connections.”

The Expo will take place throughout the Hyatt ballrooms and foyer with exhibitors including the travel industry, health care, nonprofits, professional services, entertainment companies and more.

“We are thrilled to invite our entire community to the SCV’s most exciting business-to-business and business-to-consumer Expo,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “This incredible event will bring together hundreds of businesses and individuals, offering exhibitors the chance to connect with a diverse array of prospective clients, colleagues and industry professionals. With countless opportunities to promote their businesses and explore new ventures, attendees can expect to generate valuable leads and forge powerful connections across our vibrant valley. Plus, don’t miss the chance to win huge prizes throughout the expo, adding even more excitement to this can’t-miss event.”

During the Expo, attendees will have the chance to visit over 80 different exhibitor booths, earn tokens and redeem them for a number of chances to win prizes including a cruise, Lakers tickets, exhibitor discounts and products, and travel and golf packages.