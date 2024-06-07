Deputies respond to pair of arson fires 

After dealing with a series of fires Wednesday afternoon, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported two “rubbish fires” early Thursday morning.

Station officials said investigators have not found any connection between the incidents at this time, but they’re all under active investigation.

Station officials said the incidents Thursday morning are being investigated as arson.

The first fire was started next to the Jack-in-the-Box off the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road, near Rye Canyon Road, around 1:36 a.m. Thursday, according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Firefighters were at the location within seven minutes, according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Officials estimated the damage to the restaurant at approximately $25,000.

The second incident was reported as a dumpster fire that happened by the Nike store on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch.

That fire was reported at 3:03 a.m., Sanchez said, and firefighters were there at 3:12 a.m.

There were no injuries reported in either incident.

There was no one at the scene of either location by the time authorities arrived, Hoslet said, and no suspect information was available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact the Sheriff’s Station at 661-240-6000.