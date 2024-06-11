Deputies: Two men reportedly stab each other in Stevenson Ranch 

Two men reported to deputies that they were each stabbed by the other near Noah’s Bagels in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:01 a.m. on the 25900 block of The Old Road, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He added that both men reported to law enforcement that they were assaulted.

Deputies reported that one of the men had a laceration on his arm caused by a knife, Jensen said. An aero unit helped to assist with the search for a suspect, leading to one person being detained, he added.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault call near Noah’s Bagels Tuesday morning. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

According to Luis Garcia, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there were two calls for service in that area at that time.

One unit was staging for the Sheriff’s Department and was on the scene at 10:08 a.m.

The other unit was near the Chili’s on The Old Road across the street from where the stabbing incident reportedly occurred, according to a report from the scene, and one person was transported following a medical emergency, Garcia said. He was unable to specify the nature of the call.