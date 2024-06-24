Deputies: Wanted man arrested following pursuit 

A 35-year-old man with an outstanding warrant who led sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit through Bouquet Canyon northeast of Santa Clarita on Sunday morning was eventually arrested on suspicion of DUI and reckless evading, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The pursuit started Sunday morning at approximately 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Tesoro Del Valle Drive, said Deputy Robert Jensen, who added that deputies reported the man was displaying symptoms of DUI while cutting off vehicles and running red lights.

While in pursuit, deputies were told that the man had an outstanding warrant from the previous day for battery on a peace officer, though Jensen could not confirm the exact area the warrant originated from.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies continued to pursue the driver for about 15 miles for a total of nine minutes, reaching the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Quarry Road in Bouquet Canyon before handing the pursuit off to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, Jensen said.

Once the suspect was detained on Elizabeth Lake Road, SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies returned to transport the man to the station, where he was booked on suspicion of felony reckless evading and DUI, along with the warrant charge.

The man was released from custody Monday and is due in court July 18 at San Fernando Superior Court, Jensen said.