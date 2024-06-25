GoFundMe created to help Sand Canyon collision victims 

A GoFundMe has been created for Marcela De Vivo, as she is recovering from the incident that killed the two horses she and her daughter were riding in Sand Canyon on June 17.

De Vivo and her daughter, Isabelle Andrew, 14, are physically and mentally recovering after a sedan crashed into their horses, Norma Jean and Husband, on the evening of June 17 at the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Iron Canyon Road.

According to De Vivo’s sister-in-law, Nicholle Andrew, who is the organizer of the GoFundMe, De Vivo’s second surgery on Monday went well, as a skin graft from the calf to her knee cap was successful.

“Marcela has been in the hospital since that night, and may have to go to in-patient rehab afterwards. She is unable to work and they are both traumatized from this accident,” Andrew wrote in the description of the GoFundMe.

According to Andrew, De Vivo also lost a son named Nathan in February 2022, stating in the description that “their horses were their solace.”

Both De Vivo and Isabelle flew off of their horses, and De Vivo suffered a compound fracture to her kneecap, while Isabelle suffered a swollen ankle and whiplash.

Norma Jean died on impact, while Husband had to be put down on the scene due to the crushing of his two front legs.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, $8,300 has been raised out of the $20,000 goal.

To donate, visit tinyurl.com/bdfrk487.