Grand Canyon’s Tyon Grant-Foster Exits NBA Draft 

The NBA recently disclosed that 93 early-entry players have withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft. Among the most notable names is Grand Canyon’s Tyon Grant-Foster, who has decided to step back from the draft process. This decision aligns him with other prominent college athletes, including Arizona Wildcats Caleb Love, Jaden Bradley, and KJ Lewis, who had already confirmed their return to Tucson. Grant-Foster’s withdrawal adds to the significant roster of talented players opting to continue their college careers.

Grant-Foster’s Journey and Impact at GCU

Tyon Grant-Foster’s journey to becoming a pivotal player for Grand Canyon University (GCU) is both inspiring and remarkable. Helping GCU reach the Big Dance and clinch its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory, Grant-Foster led the charge with 22 points against Saint Mary’s in the opening round. The senior standout averaged 20.1 points per game, along with 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 blocks last season, earning him the title of WAC Player of the Year. His skills and physical attributes were evident during the NBA Draft Combine, where he measured just under 6’6”, with a wingspan of 6 feet, 11.75 inches, although he did not participate in drills.

When Grant-Foster declared for the NBA Draft, he described it as a lifelong dream. His decision to withdraw, however, leaves him with multiple paths ahead: returning to GCU — which retains key players such as Duke Brennan, Collin Moore, and Ray Harrison — or pursuing a professional career in another league.

Grant-Foster’s journey to this point was not without adversity. He overcame a life-threatening medical scare, having collapsed in the locker room while playing for DePaul in 2021. Resuscitated and hospitalized for ten days, he received an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. His struggles continued when he collapsed again during a pickup game, leading to a second heart surgery in the spring of 2022.

After 16 months of recovery, doctors finally cleared him to play in March 2023. Transferring to GCU, he lived with his cousin, Suns player Ish Wainright, marking the beginning of his impactful tenure with the Lopes.

Other Top Prospects for the 2024 NBA Draft

Zach Edey

While two-time National College Player of the Year Zach Edey wasn’t initially considered a potential high selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, his performance at the NBA Draft Combine has been impressive. Inside the paint, Purdue’s 7-foot-4-inch center is excellent from both sides of the floor. However, his ability to play outside the low post was a question mark. Throughout the combine, Edey has demonstrated good mobility, thus increasing his draft value. Last season, he guided the Boilermakers to the national title game, but the UConn Huskies proved to be too strong for them.

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Terrence Shannon Jr. transitioned to Illinois after three seasons at Texas Tech and made an immediate impact. Averaging 23.0 points per game, he ranked second in the Big Ten and was named the Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player for his exceptional postseason performance. Shannon excels as a slashing wing, known for his ability to finish close to the rim. Though he shot only 36.2% from deep last season, his potential for improvement in this area could make him one of the biggest steals in the 2024 NBA Draft. His skill set and competitive drive undeniably make him a top prospect to watch.

Kel’el Ware

For a club searching for a rim protector who can also stretch the floor, Indiana big man Kel’el Ware may be a huge steal. After one season, Ware transferred to Indiana, where he started his career. He made his Hoosier debut last season and recorded career-high stats while starting all 30 of those games. With an average of 15.9 points and less than two blocks per game, Ware is a promising prospect due to his combination of strong defensive play and adaptable offensive style. Ware has a talent level comparable to that of seasoned NBA big men, and he is currently predicted as a late first-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Tristan da Silva

Germany-born sharpshooter Tristan da Silva has ascended draft boards following a stellar NCAA season. Standing at 6-foot-9, he offers an enticing blend of size and shooting ability, making him a perfect fit for a team like the Cavaliers. Last season, da Silva averaged 16 points and 2.4 assists per game while shooting an impressive 39.5% from beyond the arc. His elite three-point shooting and solid defensive skills have earned him comparisons to Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles. As a potential late first-round pick, da Silva could be a hidden gem, offering the Cavaliers a valuable addition to their rotation. He will impact Cavaliers betting lines for the upcoming season if they decide to draft him.