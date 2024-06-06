Hart school board appoints Vierra as interim superintendent 

As the William S. Hart Union High School District prepares for the impending departure of Superintendent Mike Kuhlman, the governing board appointed Deputy Superintendent Michael Vierra to be the district’s head in an interim fashion.

The appointment was made at Wednesday’s board meeting after the board previously made the decision to lengthen its timeline to search for a permanent superintendent. The current timeline has the new hire starting in January.

Kuhlman announced earlier this year that he will be leaving the district effective June 30.

“I’m honored to be in this role,” Vierra said. “Some big shoes to fill following Mr. Kuhlman leaving. He did a great job here overall. I look forward to working with the governing board and all of our staff and cabinet.”

Vierra is in his 12th year with the Hart district after moving from the Antelope Valley Union High School District in 2012. A Santa Clarita resident along with his wife, Elizabeth, Vierra has seen two kids graduate from the Hart district.

He currently leads the educational services department.

His first role with the Hart district was as assistant superintendent of human resources before taking Kuhlman’s previous role of deputy superintendent. Prior to him leaving the Antelope Valley district, he served as the assistant superintendent of educational and student services for eight years.

The first principal at Knight High School in Palmdale, Vierra also held that position at Palmdale High School.

Vierra has a bachelor’s degree in diversified liberal arts from the University of San Diego, a master’s degree in educational administration from Azusa Pacific University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Claremont Graduate University.

He is expected to take over superintendent duties starting July 1.

The governing board also made two other administrative appointments on Wednesday. Adam Barrios was appointed the principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School, while Tara Brown was appointed the district’s assistant superintendent of student services. The latter role is set to be relinquished by Kathy Hunter, who is retiring.

Barrios is currently an assistant principal at Canyon High School. Brown currently holds the role of director of student services at the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

Board member Bob Jensen said he knows the three appointees will help to keep the district in a high standing.

“These three folks are going to do a great job,” Jensen said. “I feel as if we’re very fortunate to have them in our district and I’m just really excited about their appointments tonight. I think they will continue elevating us as a fantastic, outstanding district in the state of California and in the entire nation.”