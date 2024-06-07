HazMat responds to Pilot over smoking barrel  

A Hazardous Materials Team from the L.A. County Fire Department responded to a call Thursday evening involving a 55-gallon drum that was “off-gassing” at the Pilot Travel Center on Castaic Road, officials said.

Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Fire Department said multiple units responded around 4:30 p.m. to the report of the large drum with smoke pouring from it at the gas station.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, she said, but the HazMat Team was still on scene as of 6:30 p.m.

Fire officials reported there were evacuations reported in the immediate vicinity around the station, which has an addres of 31642 Castaic Road, south of Lake Hughes Road.

First responders said California Highway Patrol officers were responsible for the traffic control in the area.

A representative for the CHP’s Newhall-area office was not immediately available Thursday evening to comment.