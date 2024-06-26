International Cultural Exchange Services announces new local coordinator 

News release

The nonprofit International Cultural Exchange Services announced it has welcomed Alina De Castro as a new local coordinator.

“I love to travel the world and immerse myself in different cultures. I knew I wanted to be involved in international exchange after a close family friend hosted an international student in my youth,” De Castro said in an ICES news release. “I love dancing, spending time with family and friends, and learning about different cultures. I’m excited to work with exchange students because I want to make a meaningful impact in my community and find nurturing environments for international teens to learn and grow up in.”

She will be working with families and schools in Newhall and in the surrounding area. She is currently looking for families that would like to host for the upcoming school year. Exchange students live as a member of the host family — not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules, and help with chores.

Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses. Host families provide room and board, and parental guidance to the student. As the local coordinator, De Castro is available to answer questions, give advice, and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.

For more information about hosting or working with ICES, contact De Castro at [email protected].