Morning commute backed up by freeway collisions 

Two freeway incidents, including a jackknifed big rig, in the morning hours of Tuesday caused traffic to be backed up on the northbound Interstate 5, according to officials.

The incident involving a big rig occurred at approximately 5:57 a.m. on the northbound I-5 just north of Weldon Canyon Road, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area office. He said the big rig lost control while pulling two trailers and the rear trailer overturned.

That incident caused the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes to be blocked and led to a significant backup for morning commuters, Greengard added. The scene was not cleared until 10 a.m.

Another incident occurred later in the morning at approximately 8:45 a.m. on the northbound I-5 near Roxford Street in Sylmar that saw two vehicles involved in a collision, according to the CHP’s incident log.

That collision left one of the vehicles undrivable and blocking the No. 1 lane, causing all traffic to be stopped in order to move the vehicle off the freeway, according to the log.

A city of Los Angeles Fire Department official said there was no response to the incident, possibly due to no injuries being reported.

The scene was cleared as of 10 a.m., according to the CHP log.