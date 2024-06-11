Moving to North Hollywood, CA: A Comprehensive Guide 

Moving to North Hollywood, CA, often referred to as NoHo, offers a vibrant lifestyle filled with cultural and artistic opportunities. This guide provides a comprehensive overview of everything you need to know to make your move to North Hollywood seamless and enjoyable.

Why Move to North Hollywood, CA

North Hollywood, CA, often referred to as NoHo, has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade, making it one of the most appealing neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley.

The NoHo Arts District is the centerpiece of this revitalization, offering a vibrant cultural scene filled with theaters, art galleries, and dance studios. This district has become a hub for artists, actors, and creative professionals, contributing to a dynamic and bohemian atmosphere.

The presence of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and proximity to Universal Studios further enhance the area’s appeal, making it a significant spot for those in the entertainment industry.

The cost of living in North Hollywood is relatively affordable compared to other parts of Los Angeles. The average rent for an apartment in the area is about $1,962, which is lower than the city average.

This affordability, combined with the neighborhood’s cultural vibrancy, makes it an attractive option for young professionals and families alike.

The area is well-served by public transportation, with the Metro Red and Orange Lines providing easy access to downtown Los Angeles and other parts of the city. Additionally, North Hollywood’s strategic location near major freeways makes commuting convenient for residents.

North Hollywood Neighborhoods

North Hollywood, often referred to as NoHo, is a dynamic and diverse neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley that has undergone significant transformation in recent years.

One of the standout areas within North Hollywood is the NoHo Arts District, a one-square-mile cultural hub that boasts over 20 professional theaters, art galleries, and dance studios.

This district has become a magnet for artists, performers, and creatives, contributing to a vibrant community atmosphere. The district’s development has also led to the establishment of various unique eateries and boutiques, enhancing the local charm and making it a pedestrian-friendly “urban village”.

The real estate landscape in North Hollywood reflects its eclectic character, offering a mix of historic bungalows, modern townhouses, and contemporary lofts.

The median sale price for homes in the area is approximately $845,000, with rental prices averaging around $1,962 per month, making it relatively affordable compared to other parts of Los Angeles.

This affordability, coupled with the neighborhood’s artistic vibe and convenient transportation options—including the Metro Red and Orange Lines and proximity to major freeways—makes North Hollywood an attractive place for both renters and buyers.

The community’s ongoing development and the rise of luxury living options further add to its appeal, catering to a wide range of lifestyles and preferences.

Cost of Living in North Hollywood

The cost of living in North Hollywood, CA is significantly higher than the national average, making it one of the more expensive neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area.

According to recent data, the overall cost of living in North Hollywood is about 66% higher than the national average. Housing costs are particularly steep, with the cost of housing being 185% higher than the national average.

The median home price in North Hollywood is approximately $845,000, and the average rent for an apartment is around $1,962 per month. This makes North Hollywood a costly place to live, especially compared to other parts of the country.

Other living expenses in North Hollywood also contribute to the high cost of living. For instance, the average monthly electric bill for residents is about $217, which is higher than the national average.

Transportation costs are also elevated, with the region being well-connected by major freeways and public transportation options like the Metro Red and Orange Lines.

Despite these costs, North Hollywood offers a vibrant community with a rich cultural scene, numerous dining and entertainment options, and a growing arts district that attracts many new residents each year.

This combination of high costs and cultural amenities makes North Hollywood both an expensive and desirable place to live.

North Hollywood Real Estate

The real estate market in North Hollywood, CA, has been experiencing steady growth, reflecting its increasing desirability. As of early 2024, the median listing price for homes in North Hollywood is around $975,000, marking a 1.9% increase from the previous year.

The neighborhood offers a diverse range of properties, from single-family homes and modern townhouses to stylish apartments and luxury condos.

For those looking to buy, the average price per square foot stands at approximately $694.87, while rental prices hover around $1,962 per month, making it a competitive market for both buyers and renters.

North Hollywood’s real estate landscape is characterized by its mix of historic charm and contemporary developments. The NoHo Arts District, in particular, has become a focal point for new residential projects, attracting artists, young professionals, and families alike.

Properties in this area range from affordable apartments to high-end condos and spacious single-family homes. Recent listings include a variety of options, such as a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house for $850,000 and larger luxury homes exceeding $2 million.

This diversity in housing options ensures that there is something to suit different tastes and budgets.

Finding the Right Home in North Hollywood

Finding the right home in North Hollywood, CA, requires understanding the dynamic and diverse real estate market. As of 2024, the median listing price for homes in North Hollywood is around $975,000, with properties ranging from cozy single-family homes to modern condos and luxury apartments.

The area is attractive for its vibrant cultural scene, particularly in the NoHo Arts District, which features numerous theaters, galleries, and trendy eateries. Homes in this neighborhood often sell quickly, typically spending about 32 days on the market.

When searching for a home, consider factors such as proximity to public transportation, schools, and amenities. North Hollywood is well-served by the Metro Red and Orange Lines, making commuting to other parts of Los Angeles convenient.

The neighborhood also offers a variety of housing styles and price points, from $575,000 condos to million-dollar single-family homes. Working with a knowledgeable real estate agent can help navigate the competitive market and find a property that meets your needs and budget.

North Hollywood Moving Companies

When considering moving to North Hollywood, CA, selecting a reliable moving company can significantly ease the transition. North Hollywood boasts several reputable moving companies known for their professionalism and customer satisfaction.

Companies like Trek Movers and Movegreen are highly recommended for their efficiency and eco-friendly services.

Trek Movers is known for offering competitive rates and a seamless booking process, ensuring that all your moving needs, whether local or long-distance, are met with care and expertise. Their team is well-trained, ensuring the safety and timely delivery of your belongings.

Movegreen, another top choice in North Hollywood, stands out for its commitment to sustainability and community involvement.

They provide a wide range of services including residential and commercial moving, packing services, and storage solutions.

Their eco-friendly approach and attention to detail make them a preferred choice for those looking to reduce their environmental footprint during a move.

Additionally, companies like ABC Moving Systems have built a strong reputation over decades, offering reliable services and earning high ratings from satisfied customers.

Whether you are moving within the city or from afar, these companies can provide the support and assurance needed for a smooth relocation experience.

Preparing for the Move

Preparing for a move to North Hollywood, CA, requires thorough planning and organization to ensure a smooth transition. Start by decluttering your current home, which involves sorting through your belongings and deciding what to keep, donate, or discard.

This step not only reduces the amount of items you need to move but also helps you start fresh in your new home.

Make a detailed moving checklist that includes tasks such as hiring a reliable moving company, notifying utility companies of your move, and updating your address with relevant institutions.

Early preparation is key, especially if you have specific requirements like moving fragile items or handling large furniture.

When it comes to choosing North Hollywood movers, several reputable options are available. Companies like Trek Movers and Movegreen offer comprehensive services that cover everything from packing and loading to transportation and unloading. These companies are well-reviewed for their professionalism and efficiency.

Trek Movers, for instance, is known for its competitive pricing and experienced staff who ensure the safe handling of your belongings. Similarly, Movegreen is recognized for its eco-friendly practices and community involvement, making it a popular choice among environmentally conscious movers. Comparing rates and services from multiple companies can help you find the best fit for your needs and budget.

Education in North Hollywood

Education in North Hollywood, CA, is well-regarded, offering a variety of options for families and students at all levels. North Hollywood Senior High School, a public school serving grades 9-12, ranks in the top 20% of all schools in California.

It boasts a graduation rate of 97%, significantly higher than the state average of 84%. This school serves a diverse student body with 64% Hispanic, 19% White, and 11% Asian students, and provides strong academic programs with 43% of students achieving math proficiency and 75% achieving reading proficiency.

The school is part of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), which emphasizes diversity and academic achievement across its institutions.

In addition to public schools, North Hollywood is home to several notable private and charter schools. The Oakwood School, offering a K-12 program, is renowned for its holistic educational approach, incorporating arts, sciences, and relational pedagogy into its curriculum.

East Valley High School, which includes a Media & Technology Magnet, provides a personalized learning experience focused on college and career readiness, with high-interest electives and inclusive support programs.

These schools, along with various other educational institutions in the area, ensure that students in North Hollywood have access to quality education tailored to diverse interests and needs.

Employment Opportunities

Employment opportunities in North Hollywood, CA, are diverse and span various sectors, providing numerous options for job seekers. One of the major employment hubs is the entertainment industry, with numerous positions available in studios, production companies, and related fields due to the proximity to Hollywood.

Additionally, educational institutions like West Coast University offer roles in academia and administrative support, catering to those interested in the educational sector.

This university is recognized for its strong emphasis on healthcare education, making it a significant employer for those with expertise in nursing, dental hygiene, and therapy.

Public sector employment is also robust in North Hollywood, particularly with the City of Los Angeles, which employs over 50,000 people across various departments.

Positions range from public safety and administrative roles to technical and specialized jobs in areas like sanitation and public works.

The city’s WorkSource Centers provide additional support by offering job placement services, training programs, and career counseling, particularly targeting veterans, the homeless, and dislocated workers. These resources are designed to help job seekers navigate the job market and secure stable employment.