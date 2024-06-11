Moving To St Paul Minnesota – Relocation Guide [2024]

Heard about the twin cities in Minnesota? Let’s highlight the one that’s easily overshadowed and less talked about—St. Paul.

Coming over to the other side of the Mississippi River from Minneapolis lies a more calm and laid-back capital city. There’s a lot to experience here: cultural diversity, various tasty cuisines, and an almost endless supply of entertainment.

Whether you are coming as a retiree, a family looking to have a fresh start, or a young adult trying to get into school, moving to St. Paul, MN, is an excellent decision because as well is considered one of the best states to live in the United States.

Let’s give a thorough guide on all there is to know about life in St. Paul.

But first, let’s take an overview and look at a few reasons the city’s 303,820 residents love it here.

Living costs in St. Paul are lower than the U.S. average

There’s a lot of consistent job growth annually in the city

The unemployment rate is lower than the U.S. average

There are four distinct seasons in St. Paul, with an annual 192 days of sun

Plethora of school options for all ages

Owning a home is easy

Easy access and movement to essential amenities

The Cost of Living

For an average resident in St. Paul life is pretty much cheaper. Maybe not like in Mississippi, but it’s slightly less expensive compared to what regular U.S. folks would spend by 6%.

Aside from the up-to-standard quality of livelihood in St. Paul and good education, any moving company St. Paul offers will describe the influx stats as relative to the city’s affordability.

Even compared to its twin city, St. Paul slightly gains an edge due to its more lenient real estate market.

Living Cost in St. Paul Minnesota Average National Average Housing (Buy and Rent) 0% 14% lower Utilities 2% lower 7% lower Healthcare 7% lower 1% higher Food 0% 1% lower Transportation 1% higher 2% lower Goods & Services 4% lower 4% lower

Note:

St. Paul’s tax bracket

Income tax: 5.35% – 9.85%

Sales tax: 6.88% – 8.88%

Property tax: 1.08%

Housing Market Overview

It’s been on an uphill climb in the real estate market in St. Paul since the start of 2024 and even over the past year. A major factor driving this trend is the presence of more players in the market as more people relocate to the city.

Here are a few facts about living in St. Paul, Minnesota, as a new resident:

About 53% of the population own their homes

Housing prices have increased by 2.6% over the past year

It’s getting competitive to find a good place to rent

There are plenty of old homes in the city, some Victorian-Era style

Here’s a breakdown of the cost of buying a home in St. Paul compared to the state and national averages.

Average St. Paul Minnesota National House Rent $1,431 $1,515 $1,713 Home Sold Value $288,949 $335,229 $358,734

An Economic Breakdown

Here’s a fact: St. Paul has the 17th most diverse economy among metropolitan areas in the U.S.

If relocating to Minnesota, specifically St. Paul is on your list of to-do things, then get excited about experiencing a booming economy.

Finance, health care, retail, manufacturing, agriculture, hospitality, energy production, and a few others are among the city’s leading industries.

That’s not all. Many Fortune 500 companies have offices in the city, making it a prime location for other SMEs and businesses.

A few of them include:

3M

Siemens

Ecolab

ACS Group

St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Co

Moreover, the way the system operates also leaves plenty of room for starting entrepreneurs to create unique businesses.

Job Market and Growth

With a growing job pool of 1.8% last year, analytic predictions for employment growth in St. Paul are around 35.88%.

Why move to Saint Paul?

As a graduate or someone looking to get a job, snatching one up in the city is fairly easy. Just pitch your job search tent around the leading industries and major employers like Patterson Companies.

Sadly, it’s still not all rosy for some folks in the city. The poverty rate is slightly above the national average, but it’s not a prevalent issue across the neighborhoods.

Median Household Income: $69,919

Unemployment Rate: 3%

Poverty Rate: 16.7%

There’s Education for Everyone

Is St. Paul, Minnesota, a good place to live if you have school-aged kids or are just trying to study yourself?

The simple and short answer is yes.

There are several top-quality schools from elementary to university. Also having the second-largest school district in Minnesota, the education system caters to over 35,000 students across its public schools.

For new residents unsure of good schools, you can choose

Highland Park Senior High School

Open World Learning Secondary

Bethel College

Saint Paul College

Concordia University

Let’s Talk Transportation

While moving to St. Paul, MN, you should probably know that having a car is predominantly the mode of transport.

Of course, the city has various modes of transportation. The problem here is that the public transit system isn’t the best and most used. Residents here mostly walk, cycle, or use their private vehicles.

Average commute time: 19 minutes

Something to note, though, is that there’s a lot of traffic in the city, especially on Interstate 494, U.S. Highway 52, and State Highway 62. Luckily, there are tons of cycling and bike paths around the metro areas to ease movement during high-congestion hours.

Available public transport modes in the city:

Bus Station

Rail Station—22 heavy rail stations

Car & Bike Rentals—20+ car rental locations

Airports

Average Weather Forecast

It’s sunny enough in St. Paul. Just the right 194 amount of days slightly below the national average of 205.

One of the true beauties of living in St. Paul, MN, is the joy of having all four seasons. Summers are good, spring is wonderful, fall brings the colors, and winter comes with the harsh freeze.

Average summer high temperature: 75°

Average winter low temperature: 7°

Average annual rainfall: 32 inches

Average annual snowfall: 52 inches

Note:

Summer in Saint Paul, MN, tends to bring the bugs; not every neighborhood might suffer much of it, but generally expect them. Plus, expect nasty, harsh winters with boot-high snowfalls.

Fun Aspect of The Twin City

Landscape beauty and having mad fun are pretty much endless in Saint Paul. Even when it’s cold, not the crazy kind, there are still plenty of outdoor activities to keep you entertained all through the winter.

Aside from the city’s mesmerizing, picturesque environment, which makes it a prime location for hiking, biking, and park activities, there are also wonderful places to have a nice time.

While here, be sure to visit:

Como Lakeside Pavilion for performing arts

Hidden Falls Park for a nice picnic with the family

Orchid, Magnolias, or Vietnam Star Restaurants for some tasty dishes

Como Zoo and Conservatory to catch glimpses of nature’s finest

Science Museum of Minnesota for insightful discoveries

Any of the historic mansions on Summit Avenue

Vine Park Brewing Co. to get fantastically brewed beers

Crime Rate: Dwindling or Soaring

Of course, what’s a complete guide without highlighting all the necessary pros and cons of living in St. Paul, Minnesota?

Before moving to St. Paul, MN, you should know the city’s crime stats aren’t much in your favor. While it’s more than the national average, it’s only safer than about 3% of the total U.S. cities its size.

Per 1,000 residents St. Paul Average Minnesota Average National Average Violent Crime 7.02 2.81 4 Property Crime 42.6 19.67 20

Your chances of being a victim of crime—violent or property—is 1 in 20.

More data analysis on the city reveals:

Per 1,000 residents St. Paul Average Minnesota Average National Average Murder 0.11 0.03 0.06 Rape 0.80 0.41 0.40 Robbery 1.36 0.57 0.66 Assault 4.74 1.80 2.68 Burglary 4.97 2.14 2.70 Theft 27.11 14.65 14.02 Vehicle Theft 10.52 2.88 2.83

Where’s Safe in St. Paul?

Not to put you off about coming to the beautiful city of St. Paul with the crime stats, but there are safe neighborhoods to live in.

While it might appear like a crime fest goes on in the city, many residents can speak out on never having been a victim themselves. It’s all about where you stay, how often you move at odd hours, and your association.

Based on high security and low crime stats, some of the safe neighborhoods in Saint Paul are:

Macalester – Groveland East

Summit Hill South

Highland Park

Como

Saint Anthony Park

Moving to St. Paul, MN—A Final Thought

Is it a good choice or not? Well, think about it. Is moving to St. Paul, MN, or any of the Midwestern states important to you?

If yes, then it’s not a bad decision. Even though there are not many incentives to come out to this part of Minnesota, St. Paul is still pretty great.

Sure, the crime is a major turn-off. But, aside from that, life here is amazing. The best way to enjoy the most of everything (from affordability to excellent job opportunities) the city offers with peace of mind is to have a secure space.

Just pick any of the safe neighborhoods in Saint Paul and enjoy all the city has to offer.

Good luck!