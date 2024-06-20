Needham Ranch Parkway set to open 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the grand opening of Needham Ranch Parkway on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Constructed as part of the 1.7-million-square-foot industrial park that spans over 250 acres in Newhall, this project was completed in partnership with Trammel Crow Co., providing motorists an alternate route between Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway.

Phase I of this project provided a connection from Sierra Highway and was completed in 2021. Phase II of this project provided the final connection to Newhall Avenue. The entire road is over 1.5 miles long, with one lane in each direction and a striped median. Street improvements include new, signalized intersections at Newhall Avenue and Needham Ranch Parkway, as well as Sierra Highway and Needham Ranch Parkway, bus stops, wide sidewalks, parkway trees, access ramps, paved bike paths and street lights.

The project also constructed underground utilities including water, sewer, gas and fiber optic lines.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, trucks from local businesses located in The Center at Needham Ranch, along with first responders and the city fleet, will lead the inaugural drive from Newhall Avenue to Sierra Highway, officially opening Needham Ranch Parkway to the community.

For more information about Needham Ranch Parkway, contact Amalia Marreh at [email protected].