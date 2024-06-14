Blog

One person transported following collision on I-5 

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal
One person was transported after a traffic collision involving an SUV and big rig Thursday night on northbound Interstate 5 near State Route 126 in Valencia, according to Michael Nasir, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. 

According to Nasir, the incident occurred at 11:55 p.m.  

“The right lanes were blocked, with a semi truck on its side overturned,” Nasir said. 

According to Nasir, a Sigalert was issued from 12:05 a.m. to 5:03 a.m. for lanes 3, 4 and 5. 

Nasir could not confirm additional details regarding the patient, but reports from the scene indicate that the semi truck driver was transported at 1:40 a.m. 

There were no reports of any additional injuries or fatalities. 

