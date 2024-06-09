Skateboarder struck by vehicle, transported to trauma center    

A skateboarder was transported to a trauma center after being struck by a vehicle in Valencia on Saturday night, according to officials.

The California Highway Patrol were dispatched to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and The Old Road near the Chevron gas station at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, said Officer Elizabeth Kravig, a spokeswoman with the CHP.

Kravig could not provide information on the pedestrian, but according to reports on social media, the individual was riding a skateboard.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on the scene at 9:31 p.m. and transported one person to a trauma center, said Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher with the Fire Department.

Circumstances around the incident are being investigated and no additional information is available as of the publication of this story.