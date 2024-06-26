Plans underway for new children’s museum in Santa Clarita 

News release

A new nonprofit initiative in Santa Clarita is laying the foundation for a new local Children’s Museum.

“This ambitious project brings together community leaders, educators, and philanthropists in a collaborative effort to create an inspiring and educational space for children,” said a news release from the nonprofit organization.

In its early stages, the LEAP Children’s Museum, a registered 501(c)3 organization, aims to offer an interactive environment that encourages exploration, discovery and learning through play.

“The museum will feature cutting-edge exhibits and installations focused on science, art, technology and agriculture,” the release said. “By connecting children with potential future career paths, the museum seeks to empower the next generation of leaders and innovators.”

Additionally, the LEAP Children’s Museum plans to serve as a valuable resource for schools by providing educational programs and workshops aligned with curriculum standards, the release said.

“We believe every child deserves a space where they can unleash their imagination, ask questions, and engage in meaningful play,” Kari McCoy, a key architect of the initiative, said in the release.

From July 26 to 28, LEAP will host a pop-up event at the Valencia Town Center. The event, titled “Building Tomorrow’s Innovators,” aims to spark curiosity and a love of learning through interactive exhibits, hands-on activities and educational workshops. This pop-up event will introduce young minds to the principles of engineering, construction and design.

As LEAP Children’s Museum takes its first steps, the organization invites community members to share their ideas and contribute funds to help establish a permanent location. For more information, visit leapmuseum.org or email [email protected].