Robert Lamoureux | Getting the drop on roof gutters 

Question: Hi Robert – Hope you’re doing well! Thanks for your incredibly informative column in The Signal. A couple of years ago, you gave us a great referral for a new A/C unit. We were very happy with Tom Dobbs. I have another few questions:

Is it necessary to have gutters on a house? If so, do you suggest having the leaf filters on them? Our gutters are in disrepair, with some leakage, and with one section having broken off. If gutters are important, can you please suggest a reputable person to help us with them? Thanks so much!

— Lynne

Answer: Good morning, Lynne. Yes, gutters are very important for the structure. They prevent sheathing down the face of the fascia which helps keep the water from doing additional damage to the wood. They control the water from splashing and damaging your siding. As the water splashes down, it bounces back up and causes additional siding damage.

The ideal situation is to have the downspouts go to an underground area drain, which would direct the water out into the street, keeping the water away from your foundation. If the water is allowed to build up and you have stucco, the water can enter through the metal flashing detail, called a weep screed, and do tremendous damage to the residence.

Today, insurance companies do not pay for damage caused by flooding unless you have that on your policy. Give Tom Rainville a call: 818-298-6053 He’s a gutter contractor. Good luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].