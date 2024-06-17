Santa Clarita Elks host Flag Day ceremony to educate youth 

The Santa Clarita Valley Elks Lodge No. 2379 held a special ceremony and presentation on Friday evening for National Flag Day to educate the community and younger generations on the history and significance of the American flag.

Scout troops No. 313 and No. 383 along with the Santa Clarita Valley Young Marines were in attendance, participating during the presentation and lending a helping hand when it was needed.

The Elks Lodge hosts the National Flag Day presentation every year as a requirement for the organization, but Elks member and ceremony chairperson Tom Schmidt aims at not just educating the attendees, but also bringing in new faces to learn about its importance.

SCV Young Marines and Scout troop members carry out a versions of the American Flag throughout the years showcasing how it evolved and during what times in history during the Elks Lodge special presentation. 061424 Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

“The first time I came [to the Flag Day presentation] there was very few people,” he said.

He wanted more people to come and learn about the history because it’s too important for it to be ignored, he said.

For the presentation, eight flags of the United States dating back to the year 1777 were put on display by the Scouts and young Marines as Elks Lodge members shared the history of each design and when it was introduced.

“I just respect our flags. A lot of our citizens died to make those flags for our country. It’s really important that we recognize that and these kids here recognize it,” said Schmidt.

Elks Lodge Chaplain Lia Piedra, a Marine veteran, delivered an emotional spoken-word presentation about what the American Flag represents.

Elks Lodge #2379 Chaplain Corps Lia Piedra delivers a touching spoken word on what the American Flag stands for and its importance on National Flag Day. 061424 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“The stars and stripes, symbolizing the divine right of all to life, liberty, happiness, and peace under endowment by their creator … this is the heritage of the people of the United States … Such displays simulate our love for our nation and for what it stands for. They remind us of the sacrifices being made by the men and women of our armed forces around the world,” she said.

The ceremony is something close to Piedra’s heart because she has witnessed family members, including her son, and friends serve in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, and the effects of it.

“It just makes it really emotional because I’m from a generation where we all went to Iraq and Afghanistan, and some people who haven’t come back,” she said. “It’s our history, it’s our country, our nation. It’s very important for the next generations to pick up the flag and carry it forward.”

Santa Clarita City council members Jason Gibbs (left) and Laurene Weste (right) recognize exalted ruler Wayne Edwards and the Elks Lodge #2379 for their patriotism and effort in spreading historical knowledge on National Flag Day after the special presentation and ceremony. 061424 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

After the presentation of the flags, the Young Marines and Scouts participated in retiring numerous American flags.

A burn barrel was used to appropriately retire a worn-out flag if it’s made out of cotton, and put to burn, said Wayne Edwards, exalted ruler of the lodge. If the flag is made out of nylon, people must cut the flag in a specific way and dispose of it, he added.

The Scouts and Young Marines were eager to learn more about the unique procedure and once they correctly put the flag in the barrel, they would salute in silence, paying their respects.

Scout Troop #313 from Palmdale salute the numerous flags on display during the Elks Lodge #2379 National Flag Day special presentation and ceremony. 061424 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Scout troops are eager to participate in the unique process of retiring the American flag after the Elks Lodge National Flag Day presentation and special ceremony on Friday evening. 061424 Katherine Quezada/The Signal