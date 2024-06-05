Santa Clarita man reported missing 

Justin Evan Chapman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are seeking the public’s help in locating Justin Evan Chapman, a 32-year-old Santa Clarita man who was last seen on Tuesday.

Chapman was last seen near the 20300 block of Cedar Creek Street wearing dark blue jeans. He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.