Saugus school district recognizes Joan Lucid Award honorees 

Multiple studies, and test scores from the past couple years, have shown the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has had on students.

To that end, the Saugus Union School District has had teachers on special assignment at school sites for a couple of years to help bridge the gap and get everyone back to at least meeting state standards.

On Tuesday, former Superintendent Joan Lucid was on hand at the district’s governing board meeting to personally thank those special instructors and honor them with the Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award.

“I’m very pleased to be here this evening to present leadership awards to our intervention teachers on special assignment,” Lucid said. “They played a critical leadership role in helping close the learning gaps with our students as a result of the COVID pandemic.”

The full list of honorees is as follows:

Anne Richter — James Foster Elementary.

Christine Walston — Emblem Academy.

Bonnie Jones — North Park Elementary.

Brianna Caplan — Bridgeport Elementary.

Jodi Paras — Rosedell Elementary.

Valerie Hackney — Rio Vista Elementary.

Chris Bague — West Creek Academy.

Cynthia Dominguez —Tesoro del Valle Elementary.

Megan Bean — Charles Helmers Elementary.

Michelle Mularky — Plum Canyon Elementary.

Kristin McCardy — Mountainview Elementary.

Katy Engbrecht — Cedarcreek Elementary.

Paulette Oculam — Skyblue Mesa Elementary.

Scott Cusack — Highlands Elementary & Santa Clarita Elementary.

In thanking the group, board President Matt Watson recalled a conversation he had with a mentor of his when he was starting out as a school administrator.

“I was a very young administrator who had gotten a little haughty,” Watson said, “and my boss said, ‘Matthew, never forget, teachers are the bomb, and the greatest thing you can do is to help make their jobs easier and more effective.’ And you all have done that and we are so grateful for your service.”

Current Superintendent Colleen Hawkins added: “We knew we needed this. It was a two-fer for us. It helped save a lot of people from possibly being laid off during a really awful time, and it helped our students. But I also knew it would help all of you and I think it’s changed all of you as leaders, as instructors, as just great individuals who were all great to start out with, but it’s even maybe more great with the knowledge you gained from this position.”