Saugus Swap Meet continuing at least through July 

The Saugus Swap Meet is continuing until at least the end of July, according to Doug Bonelli, who owns the land that hosts the twice-weekly market.

Responding to numerous rumors and reports being posted online, Bonelli said he couldn’t guarantee the outdoor marketplace would stay open past then, adding he had no planned closure date as of Monday afternoon.

Rumors have been circling for several months that the swap meet’s closure is imminent.

The Signal first reported in February that the Saugus Swap Meet was planning to close after a deal was struck with home developer Integral Communities and Shadowbox Studios, which was planning to develop soundstages next to Integral’s housing development.

Known as the Riverview project, planners have said the proposal for the swap meet’s lot could come before the Planning Commission at its July 17 meeting.

Shadowbox then backed out of that project last fall, according to the city of Santa Clarita.

However, planning officials also said a tenant is now being sought for a much larger industrial warehouse facility that’s expected to take the place of the sound stages that Shadowbox was planning to build in that partnership.

A new tenant has not yet been announced, according to the city.

Integral declined to comment on the plans last month through a spokesman.