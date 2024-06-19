SCV-based firm wins award for elementary school modernization 

News release

Fonder-Salari and the Beverly Hills Unified School District have been recognized with an award from the Southern California Chapter of the Construction Management Association of America for the modernization of El Rodeo Elementary School.

The school district and Fonder-Salari, a Santa Clarita-based construction management firm, received the organization’s Project Achievement Award in the Over $50 Million Education Sector at CMAA’s annual awards gala in Long Beach. The award acknowledged Fonder-Salari’s ability to complete the $126.7 million project on time and within budget.

Fonder-Salari has been the bond program construction manager for the Beverly Hills district since summer 2022, overseeing the final two years of the El Rodeo project.

CMAA, representing more than 11,000 firms and individuals, promotes the use of construction managers on projects to ensure efficiency and excellence in execution.

Fonder-Salari was founded in 2020 by President Alisha Fonder, Chief Operating Officer Amin Salari and Chief Executive Officer Shawn Fonder.

“Fonder-Salari’s incredible team exhibited the ability to build and foster relationships with our district staff, architects, contractors and various consultants, which has truly contributed to the overall success of this modernization project and our construction program,” Will Karrat, executive director of construction services for the school district, said in a news release.

Originally built in 1927, El Rodeo Elementary School required seismic retrofitting and modernization. The project preserved the school’s Spanish Renaissance Revival facades and ornate dome, while also restoring the 679-seat auditorium, replicating the original ceiling, providing new seating and incorporating modern audio-visual systems. Additionally, the project included updated fire alarm and fire protection systems, new HVAC systems, electrical upgrades, new pathways and paving, shade structures, and landscaping.

“While we are proud of the work our team invested in this project and thankful this project was honored by CMAA So Cal, so much credit goes to the entire Beverly Hills team, including their board of education for having a clear vision for what needed to be accomplished while preserving a beloved property,” Alisha Fonder said in the release.