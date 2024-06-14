SCV School Food Services Agency offers summer meals 

News release

Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency announced that it is serving free meals to students under the Seamless Summer Option now through Aug. 2.

All children 18 years of age and under are able to access lunch at no charge at the following locations:

• Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway Santa Clarita.

• Canyon Country/Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Cyn Road, Santa Clarita.

• Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall.

• Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita.

Lunches are available from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays on June 19 and July 4.

For additional information, contact the SCV School Food Services Agency at 661-295-1574 or [email protected].