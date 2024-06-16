SCV Water announces new customer care schedule 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced a new schedule for the Customer Care and Operations departments, aimed at enhancing service and support to customers.

Starting July 1, the Customer Care and Operations departments will operate from Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The public Customer Care lobby at 24631 Avenue Rockefeller, Valencia, will now be closed on Fridays.

This adjustment is part of SCV Water’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations, allowing the agency to better address customer needs and provide more effective assistance during business hours, according to a news release from the agency.

By consolidating customer care and field staff’s working hours into a four-day week, SCV Water aims to optimize resources and improve the overall customer experience, the release said, adding that this schedule adjustment allows Customer Care and Operations staff to have a consistent work week, promoting better work-life balance and overall well-being.

“Our analysis showed that Friday had the least foot traffic in our Customer Care lobby,” Kathleen Willson, customer care manager at SCV Water, said in the release. “Furthermore, the previous alternating schedule for working Fridays often confused customers who were unsure when our services were available. By consolidating our hours into a consistent four-day schedule, we eliminate this confusion and provide a more reliable and predictable service experience.”

On-call staff will continue to be available outside of the regular business hours for any water outages or emergencies that occur. During these times, customers can call the dedicated customer support line at 661-294-0828 for assistance.

“We understand that our customers lead busy lives, and accessing customer care during extended hours can make a significant difference,” Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Rochelle Patterson said in the release. “Our new schedule is designed to streamline operations while keeping our customers’ convenience in mind, allowing us to provide more focused and efficient service when it’s needed most.”

For additional information or inquiries, contact SCV Water’s Customer Care Department at 661-294-0828 or visit the agency’s website at yourSCVwater.com/customer-care.