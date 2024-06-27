SCV Water dedicates treatment plant 

A collection of past and present water officials, city leaders and some of those closest to Jerry Gladbach gathered Thursday at Central Park to honor the memory of the former leader.

President Gary Martin speaks with the crowd during the dedication of the E.G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant on Thursday, June 27. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Gary Martin, president of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, described Gladbach as always having “a hearty handshake, big smile and an optimistic spirit ready to help the community,” which was part of the reasoning for Thursday’s rededication at SCV Water’s headquarters.

Gladbach died in July 2022 at age 82 after serving on water boards for nearly four decades.

On Thursday, the local water agency he helped lead since its founding in 2018, SCV Water, named its main Saugus facility in his honor: The E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant.

A countless number have been mentored thanks to Gladbach’s kindness and willingness to help, said Martin, who considered himself one of those who called themselves “Jerry’s kids” due to his influence.

SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone also included himself in that group, speaking to Gladbach’s commitment and dedication to the community.

“It’s not just about making the headline, it’s not taking the credit,” he said of Gladbach’s leadership style. “It’s consistently being there day-in and day-out. With a degree of passion with a degree of inspiration to bring others along. Sometimes maybe just a little bit of, ‘Hey, come on, let’s get this done.’”

Martin also shared words from a plaque shared by the Urban Water Institute, one of the many water organizations that Gladbach supported:

“One of the most highly regarded water professionals and decision-makers in California, he was the manager for 35 years with the L.A. Department of Water and Power and served the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency for 37 years as an elected board member.”

Gladbach also was a longtime board member for the Castaic Lake Water Agency, the predecessor agency for SCV Water.

The agency also honored Gladbach posthumously by creating the Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship, which is offered through the Association of California Water Agencies and offers one $2,500 award for a qualified undergraduate student majoring in engineering, agricultural and/or urban water supply, environmental studies, public administration, or other water-resource-related fields.

Donna Gladbach shares sentiments with the crowd during the dedication of the E.G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant on Thursday, June 27. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Jerry’s widow, Donna Gladbach, praised her husband for giving so much of himself to so many, but also somehow always being there for his family and making them a priority.

She always appreciated his dedication to the community, she said, sharing how she thinks he would have reacted if he were there today.

“‘I was just doing my job,’” she said, and then remarked about how wonderful it was to get such a recognition.

“And then even look up at the very broad smile and twinkling blue eyes and say, ‘Oh, I didn’t do it alone,’ and he’s read of a litany of all the people who helped him. And how much he cared for all those people that helped him each and every day.”