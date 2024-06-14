SCV Water to begin construction of PFAS and VOC treatment project 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency on Monday is scheduled to begin construction of a new treatment facility to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and restore three wells to service that are currently offline due to PFAS detection. The proposed facility will also remove volatile organic compounds from two additional wells.

Construction on the facility, which will be added to the current Rio Vista Intake Pump Station on Bouquet Canyon Road near the Lowe’s shopping center, is anticipated to take 18 months to complete.

In addition to construction work at the Rio Vista Intake Pump Station, SCV Water will also perform rehabilitation work at wells near the Villa Metro community on Soledad Canyon Road and the River Village community on Newhall Ranch Road, near Duane R. Harte Park. Residents in those areas will receive direct communication with a timeline and possible impacts when those phases of the project are scheduled.

Construction locations include:

Rio Vista Intake Pump Station – Bouquet Canyon Road and Lowe’s Plaza.

SCV Water well sites within the Villa Metro and near the River Village communities.

Various pipeline locations along Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road.

Construction is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Businesses within the Lowe’s shopping center will remain open during construction.

The existing Rio Vista Intake Pump Station facility is used for various production and operational functions. It primarily pumps imported water from the State Water Project to the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant, which is located at Central Park approximately 1.3 miles to the northeast.

The total construction cost for the new groundwater treatment system is estimated to be $17.8 million. The project is eligible to receive up to $12.6 million in grant funding.

Grant funding will be provided in part by the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund through an agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board. California’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund is capitalized through a variety of funding sources, including grants from the United States Environmental Protection Agency and state bond proceeds.

Grant funding will also be provided in part from the Water Quality, Supply, and Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2014 and through an agreement with the State Department of Water Resources.

For any questions or concerns about this project, contact SCV Water Principal Engineer Orlando Moreno at [email protected].