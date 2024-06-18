SCVTV wins silver, bronze Telly Awards 

News release

The SCVTV production team captured silver and bronze awards at the 45th Annual Telly Awards announced on May 21.

SCVTV was named a Silver Telly Winner in “Television – Interview & Talk Show” for SCVTV’s “Community Corner: Season 4, Episode 19.” SCVTV was also named a Bronze Telly Winner in “Online – Travel & Tourism” for “Santa Clarita Spotlight: Breweries.”

“Our team is incredibly proud to receive this honor for SCVTV’s Community Corner and Santa Clarita Spotlight,” SCVTV Executive Director Jessica Boyer said in a news release. “It’s a collaborative effort to bring these projects to life. I am endlessly proud of the humans who contribute to these positively impactful programs.”

This episode of SCVTV’s “Community Corner” featured hosts Carrie Lujan and Dave Caldwell joined by guests from multiple organizations who provided information to help families be prepared in case of emergencies. The episode was crewed by: Producer Elizabeth Medina; Post Producer Luis Villa; Supervising Producer Patricia Silva; Boyer, executive director; Jordan Katz on camera; and, Tanner Conant, coordinator.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with the ‘Community Corner’ team,” Medina said in the release. “I am thrilled that our hard work and dedication in building a platform for the community, about the community, has been recognized. This award is a testament to the collaborative spirit, creativity, and relentless effort each team member has contributed.”

Created in partnership with SCVTV, “Santa Clarita Spotlight” encourages residents to support the community by shopping and dining at local establishments. The winning “Spotlight” episode featured Santa Clarita breweries.

“Santa Clarita Spotlight: Breweries” was crewed by: Silva, creative producer; Halie Cook, post production; Boyer, executive director and camera; Medina, camera; Villa, motion graphics design; Producer Cailin Garcia; Joe Redmond, graphic design; Antonio Curiel, camera; Ryan Rivera, camera; and Conant, camera.

“It’s wonderful to see ‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’ be recognized at this year’s Telly Awards,” Silva said in the release. “This show was created to inspire both residents and visitors alike to celebrate the creativity, expertise and craft of local business owners, encouraging them to visit these fantastic places in the Santa Clarita Valley community.”

The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 to honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials. The awards receive more than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents.

In addition to the two Telly Awards, SCVTV was also recognized by the California Association of Public Information Officials. The city of Santa Clarita received first place in the Consultant Supported Marketing Series category for “Santa Clarita Spotlight.”