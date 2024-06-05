Small brush fire breaks out near COC 

A brush fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon out near College of the Canyons and another was reported about a mile north of the campus, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Rockwell Canyon Road and Valencia Boulevard at approximately 2:07 p.m. and were on the scene at 2:15 p.m. for a brush fire that was reported to be an eighth of an acre in size, according to Luis Garcia, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to fight a brush fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon near College of the Canyons in Valencia. Dan Watson/The Signal.

Forward progress was stopped at 2:22 p.m., though units were still on the scene as of 2:55 p.m., according to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

The other fire, near the intersection of Tourney Road and Magic Mountain Parkway at the Iron Horse Trailhead, was also reported as being an eighth of an acre in size, according to Aldana. She added that one unit was dispatched at around 2:45 p.m. and was on the scene at 2:51 p.m.

Neither Garcia nor Aldana could comment on the nature of the fires.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Firefighters were called to put out a brush fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon near the Iron Horse Trailhead at the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Tourney Road, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials. Dan Watson/The Signal.