Blog

Small brush fire in Castaic handled 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

A small brush fire in Castaic called for a Los Angeles County Fire Department response and was quickly handled on Monday, according to department officials. 

The fire was reported to the Fire Department and personnel were dispatched at approximately noon on Monday to the 29300 block of The Old Road, according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department. Personnel were on the scene a few minutes later, he said. 

Forward progress was stopped at 12:12 p.m. at a quarter-acre, Sanchez added. 

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened. 

The cause of the fire is unknown as of this story’s publication. 

Picture of Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS