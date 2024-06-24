Small brush fire in Castaic handled 

A small brush fire in Castaic called for a Los Angeles County Fire Department response and was quickly handled on Monday, according to department officials.

The fire was reported to the Fire Department and personnel were dispatched at approximately noon on Monday to the 29300 block of The Old Road, according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department. Personnel were on the scene a few minutes later, he said.

Forward progress was stopped at 12:12 p.m. at a quarter-acre, Sanchez added.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire is unknown as of this story’s publication.