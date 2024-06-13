Soroptimists to celebrate 50 years with laughs 

News release

Soroptimist International of Valencia is scheduled Aug. 2 to host “Laughs for a Cause,” a special event celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary benefiting its dream programs: Live Your Dream and Dream it Be it.

These programs further the club’s mission since 1974 of improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to economic empowerment, said a news release from the organization.

The comedy event is scheduled 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Old Town Newhall. Featured performers are scheduled to include Stephen Thomas, Debi Gutierrez and Steve Mazan.

Early bird tickets are available for $100 until July 1. Tickets $125 after July 1. Tickets and more information on the organization are available at www.sivalencia.org.