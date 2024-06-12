Summertime Hoedown benefits Carousel Ranch 

News release

Over 175 women joined together on May 31 in supporting the inaugural Summertime Hoedown event, held at The Oaks Club at Valencia, to benefit Carousel Ranch.

“We danced, we ate, we glammed, we tanned,” Carousel Ranch Board Vice President Steffanie Stelnick said in a news release. “We got massages and got cowgirl hats for Heart of the West … We got outfits and bling and raised money for Carousel Ranch. We just had the best time being women, supporting women and being all together.”

Funds were raised from a portion of the ticket sales and through several Santa Clarita businesses that provided services and products, all donating a percentage of the proceeds to Carousel Ranch, a non-profit charitable organization providing therapeutic horseback riding for special needs children.

“We are blown away with the turnout to our first Summertime Hoedown event benefiting Carousel Ranch,” Missy Carter, Carousel Ranch board president, said in the release. “I’m excited to bring awareness to the ranch and raise money for our programs serving individuals with special needs.”

The event was planned and organized by members of The Back Nine, SCV Lean in Circle, including Missy Carter, Lisa Kocicka, Stelnick, Shannon Mee, Denise Lite, Nicole Marr, Britini Burgess, Bri King and Stephanie Beaty.

Based on this year’s sold-out event, the group is already planning next year’s event, to be called Cowgirls & Crystals, scheduled Friday, May 30, 2025.

For more information on Carousel Ranch, visit www.CarouselRanch.org.