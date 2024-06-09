Texas arrests man on ’10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants’ list 

By Tom Ozimek

Contributing Writer

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday the arrest of one of the state’s 10 Most Wanted criminal illegal immigrants.

Servando Trejo Duran, 62, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested in Baytown, Texas, according to DPS, following a multi-agency fugitive investigation.

He was wanted for parole violation in relation to a murder conviction.

DPS considered Duran “armed and dangerous” and cited a lengthy criminal history including homicide, burglary and tampering with government records.

He had been wanted since March 2023 when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest.

“Texas is prioritizing its efforts in identifying & tracking down these dangerous criminals to ensure the safety & security of the state,” DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez said in a post on X.

Duran’s arrest was a result of investigative information and not via a tip received through Texas Crime Stoppers, so the $5,000 reward offered for information leading to his apprehension will not be disbursed.

Nine other criminal illegal immigrants remain on the Texas “10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants” list, which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on June 5.

10 Most Wanted List

Abbott said the initiative aimed to bolster law enforcement efforts to capture repeat offenders who entered the United States illegally and have committed serious crimes in Texas.

The new initiative, which offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of the criminal aliens on the list, was created in partnership with the Texas DPS and funded by the governor’s Public Safety Office.

“Texas is a law-and-order state, and with the help of our fellow Texans, we will ensure that the illegal immigrants on this list are taken off our streets and put behind bars to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said.

Most of the 10 individuals on the new wanted list have multiple offenses on their rap sheet. Six of them are wanted for sex crimes against children.