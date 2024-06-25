Tidings for Teens introduces new youth ambassadors 

By Sara McCarthy

Signal Staff Writer

It’s been almost 10 years since twins Kaylin and Jessica Mai began Tidings for Teens, a nonprofit organization that focuses on empowering young individuals in foster care.

Now high school graduates, Kaylin and Jessica have passed the torch onto two new youth ambassadors, eager to bring Tidings for Teens into a new generation of community-driven support for foster teens in Santa Clarita.

This year Kaylin and Jessica both graduated from West Ranch High School and will soon both be attending Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego. The twins both still plan on continuing to help with Tidings for Teens, taking on the role as advisors for the organization.

The twins said they plan to be home over the summer helping out and will be in town for the organization’s summer events.

With Kaylin and Jessica stepping into their new role as advisors, it was also their duty to select new youth ambassadors to continue the mission of Tidings for Teens.

“Our ambassador program is called youth for youth, so it embodies youth serving youth, youth helping youth, as a complete youth-ran organization,” said Jessica Mai.

As a continuation of this initiative, Kaylin and Jessica selected two underclassmen high schoolers from their organization to take over the role as ambassador: Chloe Shin, a sophomore at West Ranch, and Alyssa Brandolino, a freshman at Valencia.

The twins said the process of selecting their next ambassadors relied on finding underclassmen who were leaders in their own lives and were passionate about community service. The twins said Shin and Brandolino fit that role perfectly.

“Chloe and Alyssa have acclimated so well, and because they’re so passionate I think it’s just an easy and seamless transition,” said Tammey Mai, the twins’ mother and Tidings for Teens senior advisor.

Shin and Brandolino have already begun stepping into their new roles as ambassadors, attending networking meetings to gain knowledge on Tidings for Teens partnering with other organizations.

“Chloe and Alyssa were just introduced at the first networking meeting last week that consisted of maybe 20-25 adults, and they nailed it — they knocked it out of the park. It really made us feel so confident that we made the right decision,” Tammey Mai said.

Shin and Brandolino will be leading their first event as ambassadors at Tidings for Teens’ annual Old Navy shopping event on July 28, which the nonprofit organizes to help underserved youth in foster care. Heading into their new positions, Shin and Brandolino only hold excitement and anticipation for the future of Tidings for Teens.

“I want to be a part of something bigger and have an impact on somebody’s life,” said Shin. “I hope we grow and we’re just able to reach as many people as possible and try to help as many people as possible.”

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, contact Tidings for Teens at [email protected] or by phone at 661-600-9412.