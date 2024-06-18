Two horses struck and killed in Sand Canyon Monday night 

Two horses were killed in a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Iron Canyon Road on Monday night in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Jensen, the incident occurred at 8:34 p.m., west of Millmeadow Road. Two riders were on the horses, and they sustained minor injuries, according to Jensen. It is believed that the victims were minors and female, although Jensen could not confirm it.

Jensen could not confirm the gender or status of the driver at the time of this story’s publication.

There were no transports, according to Jensen.