Vegetation fire in Gorman 

A vegetation fire that broke out in Gorman on Thursday was handled by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel, according to officials.

A vegetation fire on highway 138 and Quail Lake Road in Gorman broke out and first responders were dispatched at 11:50 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 12:01 p.m.

The fire was knocked down at 12:05 p.m., said Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported, she added.

The size of the fire was not available as of this story’s publication.