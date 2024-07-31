AOC student participates leadership program with Gen. Tommy Franks  

News release

Four Star Leadership with Gen. Tommy Franks announced that Tristan Simoncioni, of Newhall, is one of 68 students worldwide who were selected to participate in this year’s leadership program, held July 7-12 in Edmond, Oklahoma, on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma.

Simoncioni attends Academy of the Canyons.

Four Star Leadership is a free summer leadership program that provides students the opportunity to develop leadership skills through curriculum, speech and writing competitions and experiences with respected leaders. Students compete during the week for over $40,000 in scholarships, which can be used at the student’s college of choice.

The program curriculum is designed around the four core principles that led Franks through his 38-year military career: character, common vision, communication and caring, according to a news release from the program. The opportunity is valued at more than $4,000 per student and is offered at no cost to selected students, including expenses, travel and programming.



“Our leadership program is dedicated to investing in the lives of tomorrow’s leaders and helping them appropriately develop the tools needed for growth in their personal lives and their communities,” Franks said in the release. “It’s an honor to work with some of the top students from around the world and assist them in achieving their long-term goals.”