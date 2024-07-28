Arson suspect arrested near Barnes and Noble 

A male suspect was arrested near the Barnes and Noble in Valencia Sunday on suspicion of arson, according to radio dispatch traffic.

The incident was originally reported to the L.A. County Fire Department by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as a small brush fire near Dapper Dan’s Car Wash on Magic Mountain Parkway.

Supervising Fire Dispatcher Melanie Flores said it was reported that it was possibly a transient who started the fire.

Personnel with the SCV Sheriff’s Station could not be immediately reached for confirmation at the time of publication of this story.

The fire remained under control, according to Flores.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it is made available.