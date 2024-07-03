Branching out: Olive Branch Theatricals opens new theater space 

By Sara McCarthy

Signal Staff Writer

Olive Branch Theatricals, a local nonprofit performing arts organization, will introduce its new pop-up performance space at the Valencia Town Center at its upcoming show beginning Saturday.

The pop-up, known as The Olive Branch, is a subsidiary of the Olive Branch Theatricals and is located at The Patios of the Valencia Town Center. The pop-up is very adaptive, said Olive Branch Theatricals leaders, and can be shifted into almost any theater space.

By opening the new theater space, the organization says it hopes to complement, not compete, with other theaters in the Santa Clarita Valley, by opening use of the space to other theatrical production companies.

Olive Branch Theatricals’ CEO Musette Caing Hart says the space provides a cost-effective opportunity for performers and audiences across the valley.

“Art is art, and art is for everyone, and it is really important that we provide a space for our community to enjoy it,” Hart said in an interview. “One of the things that go in line with our equity, diversity and inclusivity mission is that we want to include socially and economically disadvantaged marginalized communities in SCV to not only be a part of it, but to experience it.”

The Olive Branch’s opening production will be on weekends, starting Saturday and running through July 21, with the production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” followed by Eddy Frierson’s production of “Matty: An Evening with Christy Mathewson” running one weekend, July 26-28.

Hart added that tickets are always discounted for seniors and veterans and individuals can also volunteer to be a speller for their upcoming shows using the code “SPELLER” when purchasing tickets.

According to Olive Branch Theatricals, the performance space will continue to run productions throughout its 14-month lease but may switch locations within the mall throughout the occupancy.

“Now that we have a theater to perform in, we can develop a season,” said Hart. “Our future for The Olive Branch is to develop a season where we can do multiple shows a year, and not just that but to share it with the community.”

For more information on tickets and Olive Branch’s upcoming events, visit Eventbrite or www.olivebranchtheatricals.com.