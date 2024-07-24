Brandywine fire controlled overnight 

A 23-acre brush fire that broke out on Davenport Road and Haskett Road around 6 p.m. on Tuesday has been contained, according to Saadullah Sheikh, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Brandywine Fire at 6:01 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 6:11 p.m. Forward progress was stopped at about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sheikh.

Initial reports stated a request for a hard closure of State Route 14 from Soledad Canyon Road to Agua Dulce Canyon Road. However, according to Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area office, there was no closure.

According to Sheikh, no injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened.