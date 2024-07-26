Brushfire breaks out on Via Princessa 

A vegetation fire broke out Friday afternoon between Via Princessa and Highway 14, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Luis Garcia.



Garcia said that firefighters were dispatched at around 1:38 p.m. and responded to the scene about 10 minutes later. The county Fire spokesman also said that the blaze started as a quarter-acre fire, with winds at about 2 to 3 miles per hour.



The fire has since grown to 2 acres, according to LACFD spokesperson Geovanni Sanchez, as of Friday afternoon.



There are also no structures threatened and no injuries have been reported, according to Garcia and Sanchez.



The high for Friday in Saugus was 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.









