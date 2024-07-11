City agrees to Hart Park takeover 

With a holler that would have done the legendary Hollywood cowboy proud, the Santa Clarita City Council approved a takeover of William S. Hart’s nearly 160-acre property in Newhall, replete with a museum mansion, open space, picnic grounds and a whole lot of history.

The cheer could have come from any number of the plan’s supporters, a group that included Friends of Hart Park, the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society and others who came to City Hall to celebrate the decision to formalize an agreement both the city and county have worked on for months.

The city expects the move to have nearly $400,000 in startup costs for title transfers and other permits, and then cost approximately $2.6 million a year in annual upkeep going forward.

The city also expects to generate close to that amount annually in revenue by its first full year of operation, 2025-26, due to the facility’s ability to host events, including big parties or weddings.

The acquisition includes: the Hart Mansion and its 6,000-piece archive, which was curated by the L.A. County Natural History Museum; nine parcels comprising 156 acres; a barnyard and a host of animals, including a herd of bison that began as a gift from Walt Disney; as well as Heritage Junction and the former senior center property.

Councilwoman Laurene Weste made the motion to accept the agreement struck with L.A. County staff, which the council approved unanimously.

“I know that everybody’s that’s in this room, staff, you’re going to have great pride in this,” she said, describing the park as a place where she grew up. “And it is one of those things that will leave a legacy for — it will touch everyone in this valley.”

The estimated date for the city’s takeover of the property is July 1, 2025.